Pichichi LaLiga Santander 2020-2021 – Leo Messi leads the scorers table with 29 goals

05/11/2021 at 10:30 PM CEST

Nino Vazquez R.

The fight for the 2020-2021 Pichichi trophy, the award for the top scorer in LaLiga Santander, It seems that it will end with Leo Messi as the winner, one more season, despite the fact that there are still 3 days left until the end of the championship.

Thanks to the goal signed in the match against Levante, the blaugrana captain is in the lead with 29 goals confirming the forecasts that pointed him as the top favorite to win a prize that he has already won seven times, the last four consecutively.

In second position, far from the Argentine star, are the tip of Real Madrid, Karim Benzema, who plays this day against Granada, and the national top scorer Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), both with 21 points, too far from Leo Messi, with only 3 games to play.

With 19 targets is the Atlético footballer Luis Suarez who has not scored in the three games played since his return after the injury that made him lose almost all his options in the fight to be the top scorer.

In fifth place on the scorers list he is with 17 goals the sevillista tip En-Nesyri, after missing a goal in the clash with Real Madrid at the Alfredo Di Stefano.

CLASSIFICATION PICHICHI 2020-21

Leo MESSI (FC Barcelona) 29 Karim BENZEMA (Real Madrid) 21Gerard MORENO (Villarreal) 21Luis SUÁREZ (Atlético Madrid) 19Youssef EN-NESYRI (Sevilla) 17Alexander ISAK (Real Sociedad) 14Iago ASPAS (Celtic) 13Rafa MIR (Huesca) 13Antoine GRIEZMANN (FC Barcelona) 12KIKE García (Eibar) 12Marcos LLORENTE (Atlético Madrid) 12Jose Luis MORALES (Raise) 12

