Pichichi LaLiga Santander 2020-2021 – Leo Messi leads the scorers table with 23 goals

04/05/2021 at 9:45 PM CEST

Nino Vazquez R.

The fight for the 2020-2021 Pichichi trophy, the award for the top scorer in LaLiga Santander, It will be settled in the remaining 9 days to conclude the championship. Leo Messi is in the lead with 23 goals and he is the top favorite to win a prize that he has already won seven times, the last four in a row.

The main threat to Barça’s 10 is his former teammate, the Atlético striker Luis Suarez, what is second with 19 points. The same as the national top scorer, Gerard Moreno, who scored a hat-trick on matchday 29 against Granada.

In fourth place on the scorers list he is with 17 goals the tip of Real Madrid, Karim Benzema, after scoring again on matchday 29, against Eibar. The French is followed by the sevillista En-Nesyri who has signed 15 targets.

CLASSIFICATION PICHICHI 2020-21

Leo MESSI (FC Barcelona) 23 Luis SUÁREZ (Atlético Madrid) 19Gerard MORENO (Villarreal) 19Karim BENZEMA (Real Madrid) 18Youssef EN-NESYRI (Sevilla) 15Alexander ISAK (Real Sociedad) 12Roger Marti (Raise) 11Jose Luis MORALES (Raise) 10Mikel OYARZÁBAL (Real Sociedad) 10Rafa MIR (Huesca) 10

