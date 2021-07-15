Picasso will continue his way to the world title on Saturday

Alan David “Rey” Picasso will seek his third victory of the year, and will risk his undefeated mark, this Saturday, leading an attractive function that Zanfer will present, to be held behind closed doors at the TV Azteca studios, in CdMx.

PIcasso (16-0-1, 6 ko’s) will face Venezuelan Edixon “Cabezón” Pérez (23-5-0, 17 ko’s) in a 10-round Super Bantamweight bout.

Since 2019, the career of “King” Picasso has been growing. In September of that year, he unbeaten Carlos Alberto Ocampo, and a month later he surpassed the experienced Victor Proa, a fighter with 29 wins on his record.

This triumph allowed him to contest the WBC Super Bantamweight Youth Intercontinental Championship, which he conquered by beating Anthony Jiménez, a boxer with a 17-1-1 record, by unanimous decision.

And in his next fight, in March 2020, he won the same championship, the WBC Youth Intercontinental but now at featherweight, beating Jesús Quijiada on points.

Since then, the “King” Picasso has victories over Florentino Pérez, Jesús Gómez and Miguel Mateos.

Picasso is now trained by the Mexican multi-champion Érik “Terrible” Morales, with whom he has developed more aggressiveness and has increased intensity especially in his attack plan.

Considered one of the main prospects in Mexican boxing, 20-year-old Alan David Picasso will face Venezuelan Edixon “Cabezón” Pérez on Saturday, who with 28 fights, 127 rounds of career and having fought in rings in the Dominican Republic. , Panama, Brazil and Mexico, will go up to the ring with the advantage in experience, touch and international blanket.

“CHEMA” OCAMPO ON TRIAL

In the same function, the world classified, Carlos “Chema” Ocampo (29-1-0, 19 ko’s) will face the capital’s Lusi Enrique “Lobito” Montelongo (15-8-0, 3 ko’s) in a commitment to 10 rounds in Superwelterweight.

Ocampo has won his last five fights by knockout, and has just finished off Iván Matute in 2 rounds, in Tijuana.

His rival, “Lobito” Montelongo, although he has eight defeats in his record, has never been knocked out, and in November of last year he became national champion, beating Luis Javier Vidales.

They will be two extremely competitive fights, of high demand and very important for the short-term future of Picasso and Ocampo, who if they win this Saturday, would be very close to playing a world championship.

In support, the undefeated prospect of the capital, Iván García Balderas (7-0-0, 3 ko’s) will put his undefeated against Carlos Vado Bautista (10-4-1, 3 ko’s) at risk in a high-action duel scheduled at 8 rounds in the Fly division.

It will be a demanding fight for the undefeated García Balderas, who has never faced a ten-win rival, who this year knocked out Rogelio Romero, a 12-4-0 rival, in a round and then fell for points in 10 rounds against the undefeated in 18 fights, Luis Ángel Castillo.