I have enjoyed horrors with Picard, whose first season has just closed with auguries for a second. I enjoyed it even more after reading that the purists are very itchy from the aesthetics of the new Star Trek, inspired by the designs and effects that J. J. Abrams made for his films about the saga. It is true that their ships resemble the reception of a dental clinic, but it is enough for me to know that purists are against something to put me in favor. It is a reflex mental act.

Beyond how much the trekkinina has uploaded me, I could not help but read the series in a current key. As surprising as it may seem, Picard also talks about the coronavirus.

For starters, the protagonist is a very old retired captain who returns to space for one last mission. Not only does he look like retired doctors willing to hang up a stethoscope when the situation calls for it, but he reminds the arrogant girl that an old man is not a useless thing that can be thrown into a rocking chair. An old man is also present, not only the memory of a glory poorly told in school textbooks of history.

Furthermore, the mission is to save an artificial life form that most civilizations perceive as a threat. Picard imposes his classic humanistic view that society only exists insofar as it considers the life of all its individuals inviolable and that no conflict or crisis justifies abandoning a group to its fate. The entire world has to sacrifice itself to its ultimate consequences in order to prevent a part from dying, since doing the opposite supposes dynamiting the very notion of society.

So Jean-Luc Picard has a lot to say to the European Council and Trump.