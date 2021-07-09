“Pibe” Valderrama outraged with the Argentine goalkeeper: “You have to blow his head off”



Valderrama described as “positive” the tournament of his compatriots.

Photo: Al Bello / .

Argentina will face Brazil in the final of the Copa América, but in the semifinals he had to suffer against the selection of Colombia. The albiceleste team defeated the coffee growers in the penalty shootout, but the challenges, insults and derogatory gestures of “Esque” Martínez stole the attention of the definition. Given this fact, the legend of Colombian football, Carlos Valderrama, criticized what the rival did and said that Before such a goalkeeper you had to “blow his head off.”

“They won on penalties and they won well. My brother, when an archer ‘mama gallo’ (mocks) one like that, you have to blow his head off (…) I liked Borja, because the goalkeeper began to hesitate and blew his head off. That was what the other boys (Yerry Mina and Cardona) had to do. But hey, everyone has their own style “, expressed the “Kid”.

On the other hand, the former footballer of the Colombian national team appreciated the effort of the coffee players. “El Pibe” considers that the Colombian team put Lionel Messi ‘s Argentina to suffer, at the same time that he remarked that this time they were defeated in the penalty lottery.

“We had it close and on the edge. We gave them a scare. Yes sir … we scare them and don’t come out with a wheelbarrow. Did you think it was easy? This is not easy anymore (…) exciting game, hand in hand, face to face, give me what I give you. We went to penalties and we got ‘the mud’, they eliminated us. The last game was cool and this time it was their turn“, He stressed.

Colombia is a team that needs to give the final lunge, to be able to raise a title again at the national level. The coffee group has one of the most powerful squads in South America and even in world football. Despite being one step away from the final, Carlos Valderrama did not look down on the participation of his compatriots.

“Conclusion, Copa América acceptable. We reached the semifinal and there the coach is looking at the players who may be wearing that yellow jersey, because the yellow jersey is different, it weighs. The Colombian National Team shirt weighs! There are players who passed the exam and there are others who did not“, He concluded.

