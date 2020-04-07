In one way or another, all tennis players this break will compromise their sports present. The most veteran will have more time than they have left, which is not much, while the young are going to slow down the progression and acclimatization to a circuit they had arrived to stay. In that second drawer is Jannik Sinner, who kills time at his home in Monte Carlo, where he waits for tennis to resume as soon as possible, something very difficult in the short and medium term.

In a conversation with Marco Montemagno, player and coach, Riccardo Piatti, reflect on the consequences of the break, while Piatti analyzes the game of his pupil and the horizon that he hopes to shape in the rise of one of the greatest projects that men’s tennis has at the moment. The talk, initially relaxed through a video call, finds a revealing first moment, when Ricardo admits that it didn’t take long for him to decide to recruit him: “In half an hour I had already decided to recruit him for tennis.”

Until today, Sinner has only fulfilled what was promised, being one of the most promising tennis players in the world and a future star that no one expects to be able to twist. The Italian tells how his quarantine is being. “We are both in Monaco, in quarantine, with the same rules as in Italy. I am at home and I am focusing a lot on athletic work. We do what we can, from time to time, like Roger, I play against the wall. Form is essential. Young players can experience this as a time for improvement. “

Piatti, always clear and lucid, analyzes what this can mean for according to which players. “During this stop, the players are divided into three groups: young people can see it as a possibility of growth; middle-aged players can lose a little motivation in the absence of tournaments and greats like Federer, Nadal and Djokovic have the experience to get back to the top level. As for Jannik, I tried to occupy his day, someone like him is difficult to keep him still, he needs to move. Every now and then we see each other so he can continue his training. He has to grow and improve a lot: he you can see that the physique is growing, his muscles are increasing. “

Piatti, former coach of Raonic, Gasquet or Ljubicic, replayed at the end of the talk the game of his player and the path he wants to take to find a future Grand Slam champion. “Jannik has a propensity to dominate the point, impose his game and not wait for the other’s mistake. For this, I would like to improve the service and the game on the fly, the back, etc. He hits the ball very well, he throws less, of course, the experience during the game. […] Since it was an important project, the idea has always been to make him play with the older ones. This is the reason why they find themselves playing with adults in a very peaceful way. He has a very strong head and I think this is also due to skiing, where in the short time of a descent you have to concentrate as much as possible. However, Jannik also has a strong personality, he is very demanding and I really like him. “

.