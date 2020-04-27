Ahead of the Brazilian women’s team since July 2019, coach Pia Sundhage was chosen to receive the award “Swedish Woman of the Year” 2020. The award is distributed by SWEA International, an organization that brings together Swedish women who reside inside and outside the country.

“I feel proud to be named Swedish Woman of the Year by SWEA. Because it means that women’s football is being noticed. And it’s worth it. Thank you,” said Pia when receiving the award.

The Swedish coach took charge of the Brazilian section in July 2019, having accumulated six wins, four draws and one defeat. The good performance led the national team to move up three positions in the women’s ranking, reaching eighth place.

“Pia Sundhage is Sweden’s biggest star in women’s football – a pioneer! Through his long career as a football player, football coach and in the national team of Sweden, USA and Brazil, Pia put Sweden on the world map. As one of the first international professionals in women’s football, she has inspired many women and, as a coach, highlights women and Sweden, spreading our base of values ​​where she operates in the world. Pia is an excellent ambassador of the best in Sweden and still inspires many young soccer players around the world “, stated SWEA International in the justification for Pia’s choice.

The Brazilian national coach succeeds environmental activist Greta Thunberg, who was chosen to receive the honor in 2019. Former successful player, having won the European Championship in 1984, Pia also has a great track record as a coach, including the gold medalist of the women’s soccer tournament at the London Olympics in the United States in 2012.

