After being confined to their homes for two months, in many cases without being able to carry out the set-up in advisable conditions, the soccer players put their boots back on and take the balls out of the bags. “We have one who has been locked up in his room for 20 days. He has done his part and, as far as possible, he has arrived in good condition, but it has been an arduous task, ”lamented Espanyol’s physical trainer, Jaume Bartrés, referring to Mono Vargas. Extensive complaint in the technical bodies of First and Second Division because their teams face the unknown and an unfinished competition that will determine their future. There will be no audience but simulations, the collegiate will not notice the encouragement of the stands in their cogotes and the players, required by the qualifying needs and because according to the president of LaLiga the ball will roll again on June 12, they must perform immediately.

Concern expressed by Gerard Piqué, Barça central, in a conversation with the president of LaLiga, Javier Tebas. “A few more days of training would not hurt us,” demanded the Barça player, a voice that defends the wardrobe, even if he does not always choose the best speakers. Opinion, in any case, shared by the main actors, reluctant to go from zero to one hundred as if it were a Ferrari. What leads to a problem – the possibility of falling injured due to lack of preparation – and a reality: it is a time trial in which, given the limitations to work the collective during the de-escalation by covid-19, the physicist (and not other variables of the ball such as tactics or technique) will be the judge who rules the return to the pit.

Although in the technical bodies there are more unknowns than certainties, revelations than solutions. “Sixty days of confinement is a very long period and the rehabilitation could be severe”, assumes Fran Soto, responsible for the physical training of Barcelona. “We don’t have a guide nor has anything similar happened before, so there are invisible things we don’t know how they will react to. It has been a global, emotional problem that creates fear and stress… ”, reflects Javier Vidal, physical trainer at Getafe. “This is going to demand the best version of all”, collected from the sports city of the Royal Society; “It will be hot, humid, competitively high density over a long period and on top without friendlies and with few weeks of preparation. Cargo management is essential, a progression that brings us closer to the stage. ” To their relief, they have two weeks to work.

“Due to the limitations of the phases that LaLiga has established, we have no choice but to focus attention on the player rather than the team. We focus on the physical ”, they point out from Real, aware that the problem is that until now they have not done specific exercises adapted to the footballer; “The player, at best, has run on a treadmill. But you have to readjust it with changes in speed, direction, braking, receptions … “. This is how they see it from Barça. “You have to do a readaptation of the ligamentous, articular, muscular, tendinous structures … A readaptation to the gesture inherent in the game itself,” adds Soto. Vidal approves it: “This week is pure physical work. Then we move on to the groups, but there is also no strategy or defensive system. I don’t think anybody says, ‘How is that team working!’ Or: Ese That other team is melted! ” Although Marcos Álvarez, coach of Betis, replies: “The one who has not done his homework will be at a disadvantage with the rest and, probably, is the one who now asks for more weeks of preparation.” Vidal believes the same: “It may take a team at the beginning a week or two to be at the optimum level, but no more. Although those two games of the 11 that we have left to play can be important and we must be prepared. ”

Two games per week

From Real Sociedad, however, they do not see it as capital: “With the five changes instead of the usual three, the differences will be greatly reduced.” What they do not avoid the general worries about the risk of injury.

Javier Miñano, in charge of the physical preparation of Valencia, clarified this in France Football: “The objective is for the footballer to be in the best conditions before playing. We need them to have a routine very similar to the rhythm of competition. You also have to educate the player to get used to the physical demand with as little fatigue as possible. But it is difficult to execute with time and the competition above.

“In the North American NFL, in 2011, he stopped for three months due to a labor problem and that led to 12 Achilles tendon ruptures in the first month of competition,” said Julen Lopetegui, Sevilla coach, who claimed at least five weeks prior of workouts. “It is that in less space of time we will play many games in a row, which does not normally happen. It is fast and express. And that leads to concern because there is a risk of injury, “says Vidal. “It’s just that playing soccer is not the same as soccer. There will be no friendlies and we do not know the clear start, which makes it difficult to adjust loads, ”they add from Real Sociedad. “If we compare it to a normal preseason, which is six weeks in which friendlies are made in which you play 30, 45 or 60 minutes, now we will face full games and two per week. There is a very high risk of injury ”, adds Bartrés. Although Vidal concludes: “Everything is very different because you always want to be at your peak, without spikes in form. But now there are anxieties because if you lose the first day there are not 37 but 10. It has nothing to do with it ”. With the pandemic in between, the physicist will weigh as never before.

12 Achilles tendon ruptures in two weeks

There was no understanding between the players and the owners of the NFL (National Football League) about a new collective labor agreement in 2011 and the competition was interrupted for four and a half months. The break left a path of injury, as in two weeks after the restart 12 Achilles tendon ruptures accumulated. A heartbreaking figure because in the last six courses there were five breaks per year.

The cause, as detailed in the medical journal Journal of Orthopedic and Sports Physical Therapy, was the forced reintegration of the players into the competition without being ready. “The risk of a new injury increases due to residual biomechanical and neuromuscular deficits from previous injuries or surgeries,” said the medical study, which also included heat and humidity as risk factors for ailments. A concern that now extends to soccer.

The Bundesliga resumes this Saturday after several weeks of training and can be a mirror for the rest of European tournaments in which to study the impact of this forced preseason.

