Doctors across Brazil – who are not on the front lines during the new Coronavirus pandemic – COVID-19 – had to close their clinics and offices and also stop elective surgery.

Determining the health official agencies in Brazil caused the paralysis of many activities, but also paved the way for telemedicine and for professional updating, with online expertise to these professionals.

In Curitiba, Plastic Surgeon, master in surgery and technology enthusiast, Ana Carolina Chociai, saw the pandemic as an opportunity to take the knowledge she acquired to doctors.

“A global pandemic requires that we distance ourselves in order to preserve each other’s health and thus unleash radical changes in the job market. For those who are still unable to reopen their offices, taking up time with scientific updates for the resumption is a great opportunity “, says the doctor Ana Carolina Chociai.

She, who had already attended face-to-face courses in Clinics and presentations at Congresses in Brazil and other countries, launched the first online LASER course for doctors: the Energy Based Doctor.

The goal is to show doctors who use equipment for laser treatment that it is possible to increase the performance and productivity of professionals, while also offering the best result for patients.

“It is the first online course for medical LASER Brazil. The aim is to support expertise involving applied physics and physiology to optimize clinical outcomes for the benefit of the patient with LASER technology,” says Chociai.

LASER is the acronym of the English word Light Amplification by Stimulated Emission of Radiation, which describes the process of applying light through the stimulated emission of radiation.

Modern equipment makes it possible to vary the depth of the laser beam according to the power, the pulse duration, the distance between the points, among other functions. Several sessions can be made with variable intervals depending on the parameters chosen by the doctor. Therefore, operator-dependent treatment.

It is possible to treat face and body, from skin texture, wrinkles, blemishes, among others, to surgical procedures such as laserlipolysis or treatment of varicose veins.

THE COURSE – The course – containing 12 modules – started on April 27 and had all vacancies filled.

Among the course modules are health technology, basic physics, the interaction between laser and tissue parameters that influence the results, safety, indications, types of technology, clinical applications, among others.

The first registered participants had access to four bonus modules such as crisis management, another on legal aspects, with the lawyer specializing in Medical Law, Felippe Abu-Jamra Corrêa, management technologies, with expert Silvane Castro, as well as growth Mindset with plastic surgeon David Sena. More information at https://clinicachociai.com.br/

