Physically punishing minors worsens their behavior

Why does spanking affect your children’s development? 0:47

(CNN) – Corporal punishment does not appear to improve children’s positive behavior or social competence over time, according to a review of 69 studies conducted in the US, Canada, China, Colombia, Greece, Japan, Switzerland, Turkey and the United States. The review, published Monday in the Lancet, found that physical punishment such as spanking is “detrimental to the development and well-being of children,” said lead author Elizabeth Gershoff, Professor of Human Development and Human Development Sciences. the Family at the University of Texas at Austin.

“Parents hit their children because they think doing so will improve their behavior,” Gershoff said. “Unfortunately for parents who hit, our research found clear and compelling evidence that physical punishment does not improve children’s behavior and instead makes it worse.”

Children react worse after punishment

To measure the impact of spanking and other physical punishment that parents might typically choose to discipline a child, the review excluded verbal punishment and “severe” physical punishment that would be characterized as child abuse.

This includes actions such as “hitting a child with an object; hitting or slapping on the face, head, or ears; throwing an object at a child (…) punching; kick; wash a child’s mouth with soap; throw to the ground; drown; burn down; scald; and threaten with a knife or a gun, “Gershoff said.

Some studies in the review found mixed results, with some positive and some negative effects associated with corporal punishment. But most of the studies showed a significant negative impact in several respects.

The “most consistent support”, in 13 of 19 independent studies, was that spanking and other forms of child punishment created more external problem behaviors over time, Gershoff said, such as “increased aggression, increased antisocial behavior and the increase in disruptive behavior at school.

The study found that children who were physically punished behaved worse regardless of their gender, race, or ethnicity.

A study conducted in Colombia found that young children who were physically punished acquired “fewer cognitive skills” than those who were not physically punished, the review found.

Seven of the studies that Gershoff and her team reviewed examined the association between the frequency of corporal punishment and a child’s negative behavior over time. Five of the seven found a “dose-response effect,” he said.

“In other words, as the frequency of physical punishment increased, so did its likelihood of predicting worse outcomes over time,” he said.

Some studies in the review found that physical punishment increased behavior problems and signs of Oppositional Defiant Disorder, which is characterized by the presence of tantrums, rebellious and defiant behaviors, active rebellion and resistance to following the rules, resentment and revenge.

Words instead of violence: how to discipline children? 1:16

Another result was that physical punishment increased the risk of children experiencing serious violence or neglect that could trigger intervention by child protective services.

Finally, the review found that any negative outcomes from corporal punishment were not mitigated by parenting style. Four out of five studies found that a warm and positive overall parenting style “did not dampen the effect of physical punishment on increasing behavior problems.”

Spanking is still allowed around the world

Until 2017, around 63% of children between the ages of 2 and 4, or about 250 million children, lived in countries that allowed spanking and were regularly subjected to physical punishment by their caregivers, according to UNICEF.

In the United States, all 50 states say it is legal for parents to physically punish their children. Nineteen states still have laws that allow schools to use corporal punishment during the school day, although some school districts in those states have prohibited the practice.

Some changes are taking place. A study published in April revealed that corporal punishment decreased in the United States between 1993 and 2017, in part due to the change in attitude of parents of the millennial generation and generation X, who seem to hit their children less than previous generations .

According to the study, in 1993 50% of parents declared that they had hit their children, but in 2017 that figure dropped to 35%. However, that number is still far too high by 2018 standards set by the American Academy of Pediatrics, Dr. Robert Sege, who specializes in the study of child abuse, said in a previous interview.

The group of pediatricians suggests to adults who care for children to use “healthy forms of discipline”, such as positive reinforcement of appropriate behaviors, setting limits and setting expectations, and not to use spanking, hitting, slapping , threats, insults, humiliation or degrading attitudes.

Hitting a child for discipline damages his brain

“Parents should never hit their children and should never use verbal insults that humiliate or embarrass the child,” said Sege, lead author of the policy statement on corporal punishment from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Globally, 62 countries have banned the physical punishment of children in all settings and another 27 have pledged to do so, according to the Global Alliance to End Violence Against Children. Despite this progress, “only 13% of minors in the world are fully protected by law against all kinds of corporal punishment,” says the agency, and 31 countries continue to allow whipping, spanking and battering as a penalty for crimes committed by minors.

Minors have the right to liberty and protection against “corporal punishment and other cruel or degrading forms of punishment,” states the 2006 United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, and the UN General Assembly has included protection of children against all forms of violence as a “sustainable development goal”.

“Given the high prevalence of corporal punishment around the world, there is no time to lose: all countries should heed the UN call to defend the human rights of minors and promote their well-being by prohibiting corporal punishment in all its forms and in all settings, ”Gershoff and his team wrote.

If spanking doesn’t work, what works?

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends a number of alternatives to physical punishment, such as removing toys and privileges and the old time-out technique.

Sege says the techniques depend on the age of the child.

“During the first year, what babies need to learn is love,” Sege said in an earlier interview, “while discovering their new skills, such as crying and making a mess. Therefore, parents should distract them by giving them other things to do that are less bothersome or by picking them up and taking them elsewhere. That is all they can do.

When babies grow into toddlers and insist on doing things you don’t want to do, he says, the best technique is to tap into their need for attention.

“Young children crave their parents’ attention, so use that to your advantage,” Sege said. Pay attention to the things your children do that are wonderful; reward them for them with praise. Then when they do something you don’t like, put them on time out and take their attention away. Use that. This is how timeouts work.

As the little ones get older, he suggests letting them learn the natural consequences of their behaviors.

“Instead of guarding them, help them learn their lesson, as long as they are not in danger,” Sege said. “Things like: ‘You haven’t put your toys away, so instead of playing, you have to clean them before we can play.’ That leaves parents on the sidelines.

Teens, he said, also have to learn to take responsibility for their actions.

“And this is achieved by drawing their attention to their behavior and its consequences, and then helping them to resolve those consequences.”

“It is difficult because it requires, at least in the beginning, a level of attention and reflection on what you are doing as a parent,” said Sege. “Being a father is not easy. The good news is that our children apologize for the mistakes we make.