“Physically I feel much better”

07/16/2021 at 4:21 PM CEST

Mireia Belmonte stated today during an online meeting with the media that “physically I already feel much better“, an exact week before the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games begin.

It will be next Friday, July 23, when they start with the opening ceremony in which Mireia Belmonte will be the standard bearer for the Spanish team, along with the canoeist Saúl Craviotto.Mireia Belmonte will debut the next day in the 400 styles, completing a series of three tests, far from the six in which he has been participating regularly. The Catalan swimmer will also participate in the 1500 free and the 800 free, in addition to the 4×100 relay with Africa Zamorano, Jessica Vall and Lidón Muñoz.

The Olympic champion will travel to Tokyo next Tuesday with the entire Spanish expedition and “the key will be not to sleep until we arrive until afternoon” to acclimatize and experience one of the strangest Olympic Games in history.

After a difficult year where the shoulder injury has forced him to do without his star test of the 200 butterfly, and with which he was gold in Rio, the Banco Santander ambassador and four times Olympic medalist assured that “physically I am already much better “and he is clear that” I am not going empty to these Games. I have done a good preparation but because the year has not been perfect I am not going to lower my arms. cap & rdquor ;.

“We are leaving on Tuesday and the suitcase that I take to travel is the most special of all. For the first time, I am wearing the clothes from the show. It will be the first time that I attend an opening ceremony and I am very excited“, he pointed.

In this regard, the award-winning athlete said that “it is a reward for what both Saúl Craviotto and I have achieved and also an incentive. It is a special role that not everyone can do. Carrying the flag of your country is very nice and that we are the chosen ones is a privilege & rdquor ;.

Mireia Belmonte added: “I am lucky to get nervous at the last moment, the night before usually. I’m still in Barcelona and I still don’t live the spirit of the Olympic village, so at the moment I’m not nervous about the ceremony. At the moment I don’t know either, but I sure will be very excited. “

The Catalan is “especially excited” to participate in the relay event because “from London I am not doing it. Let’s see if we can beat our record in Spain & rdquor ;.

“I don’t know what my test will be in these games and I’m not going to rule out any. I’m going to go for the three tests and the best one that comes out the best will be because I will have had the best day and my first focus is on the 400 styles for being the one with which I debuted.“he commented.

Regarding the resignation to participate in the 200 butterfly, Mireia Belmonte stressed that “the main reason is that I am injured in the shoulder and with discomfort in the groins, two parts of the body that require a lot in butterfly and I have not been able to train them & rdquor ;.

Belmonte also appreciated that he comes from a year “which has been difficult. When things are going well you don’t realize it and when things are going badly the work has to be more mental. We have passed all the stages of injuries and came out in the best possible way. Athletes are more prepared for bad things because our goal is always to get ahead and we had to fight to the end. “

“Yes they are going to be different games, and it is that a year ago we saw it almost impossible. In the midst of a global pandemic, it is good to show ourselves that we can do it with all sanitary measures. They will be beautiful because they will be precisely different“, he concluded.