physical presence and more than 1,000 companies

CES 2022 will return to Las Vegas next year and it is great news thinking about the recovery of the ‘normality’ that the COVID-19 pandemic has stolen from us.

CES 2022 will be the next edition of the World’s largest consumer electronics and technology fair and surely the most prestigious and influential on the planet given the enormous number of events for the presentation and exhibition of technological products that mark the first part of each year. Nor will there be a lack of a conference program every year that is broader and a multisectoral approach.

CTA has announced that it will be held January 5-8, 2022 with physical presence. And not a little. The Consumer Technology Association says that 1,000 companies have pledged to attend. Of course there are all the big ones, Amazon, AMD, AT&T, Daimler AG, Dell, Google, Hyundai, IBM, Intel, Lenovo, LG Electronics, Panasonic, Qualcomm, Samsung, Sony … except Apple, which has not participated in any external event for years. .

New companies such as Caterpillar, Indy Autonomous Challenge and Sierra Space (a subsidiary of Sierra Nevada Corporation) will also be launched, and Eureka Park will return with startups representing countries around the world, including large delegations from France, Italy, the Netherlands and South Korea. .

«We are delighted to return to Las Vegas, home of CES for over 40 years, and we look forward to seeing many new and returning faces, ”said Gary Shapiro, CTA president and CEO. “Hundreds of executives have told us how much they need CES to meet new and existing customers, find partners, reach out to the media and discover innovation.”

CTA says it will also leverage the 2021 virtual edition experience to connect the audience digital with exhibitors, conference sessions, keynotes and product announcements from the live event.

The organization will review the coronavirus guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as any state and local laws in effect at the time to ensure safety. There is still time, but the return of CES to Las Vegas is great news.

CES 2022 Agenda

