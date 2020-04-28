Jerry krause is one of the “bad guys” of The Last Dance. Along with the Pistons players he is probably the most hated figure by Michael Jordan and by the rest of the Chicago Bulls members. It is something that is well reflected (and perhaps increased) in The Last Dance. In the first episode, he is heavily criticized for saying that the victory belonged to everyone, and not only to the players.

In the documentary it is hinted that Krause wanted to take more credit for having been the architect of the staff. However, as the colleagues of Sports Yahoo have shown by publishing part of their unpublished memoirs, when Krause spoke of sharing the merits, it was not only for him, but also for a large part of the staff.

Thus, he wanted to claim the figure of Al Vermeil, the physical trainer of the champion Bulls. The man who made Michael Jordan always perfect for playing. What did Scottie Pippen He will go from being a skinny boy to becoming one of the best sculpted bodies for basketball practice. This is what Krause wrote about Vermeil:

“He helped many veterans lengthen their careers (Paxson, Kerr, Cartwrigth). He made skinny players like Scottie Pippen or Horace Grant grow stronger and faster with his work ethic. He made players stay in Chicago during vacation to continue preparing physically to try to win the championship.

From the 86/87 campaign to our last title race in ’98 we had few major injuries. Phil Jackson was also involved in this, as he knew the breaks he had to give the players.

When I was criticized for saying that players and coaches alone don’t win championships and organizations did mean people like this. “

