Alejandro Alegría

La Jornada newspaper

Sunday, May 31, 2020, p. twenty

Last April, the investment in physical infrastructure of the current federal administration increased 22 percent in real terms compared to the same month last year, with health and economic, commercial and labor matters being the items that grew the most, according to data from the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP).

Despite the lower mobility due to restrictions to counteract Covid-19 infections in the country, the physical investment –expenditure made by the different entities of the public sector in construction, maintenance of works and acquisition of capital goods, such as machinery, real estate and infrastructure– amounted to 51 thousand 976 million pesos.

The figure, which represents an annual increase of 22 percent in real terms, was mainly driven by higher spending on infrastructure in the health sector.

The federal agency detailed that spending in that item was 2,273.9 million pesos, which translated into real growth of 137.5 percent compared to the fourth month of last year.

This is explained by the need that the current administration had to strengthen hospital facilities and medical care due to the increase in Covid-19 cases.

The public sector allocated one thousand 937.1 million pesos to spending for physical investment in the area of ​​economic, commercial and labor affairs, which represented a growth of 238.9 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

First quarter

From January to April of this year, explained the SHCP, the total amount of the physical investment was 205 thousand 800.2 million pesos, higher than the figure reported in the same period last year, which was 182 thousand 599.1 million.

When discounting that investment that has been made in Petróleos Mexicanos, infrastructure spending was 118,121.1 million pesos in the reported period, that is, a real growth of 8.4 percent compared to the figure reported in 2019.

The agency’s data shows that in the area of ​​economic, commercial and labor matters it was one thousand 940 million pesos, which translated into a real increase of 195.7 percent compared to the first four months of last year.

Investment in transportation grew 94.4 percent in real terms compared to the same period last year, since 13.7 million pesos were allocated to infrastructure.

National security was the third area that reported an increase, which was 62.5 percent real, since the federal government spent 7,755.1 million pesos from January to April this year.

