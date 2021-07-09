Physical exercise in old age and preservation of mental faculties

There is growing evidence that physical exercise can help delay or prevent the onset of Alzheimer’s disease. In aging humans, aerobic exercise increases gray and white matter volume, increases blood flow, and improves memory function. The ability to measure the effects of exercise on systemic biomarkers associated with the risk of Alzheimer’s disease and to link them to key metabolomic disturbances can be of great help to efforts aimed at prevention, disease monitoring, and treatment . However, there has been a lack of systemic biomarkers that can measure the effects of physical exercise on brain function and that are related to relevant metabolic responses.

In order to solve this problem, a team that includes Henriette van Praag, from the Florida Atlantic University (FAU), and Ozioma Okonkwo, from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, both institutions in the United States, tested the hypothesis that three specific biomarkers, involved in learning and memory, would increase in elderly people as a result of regular physical exercise and would be correlated with cognition and metabolomic markers of brain health. Specifically, they examined CTSB (myokine cathepsin B), BDNF (neurotrophic factor derived from the brain) and klotho.

Researchers performed a metabolomic analysis on blood samples from 23 asymptomatic late-middle-aged adults at familial and genetic risk for Alzheimer’s disease (mean age 65, with 50% women). The participants were divided into two groups: one with usual physical activity and the other with reinforced physical activity. The members of the latter group underwent 26 weeks of regular sessions of supervised physical exercise on a treadmill. Blood samples were taken from members of both groups at baseline and after 26 weeks.

The reinforced physical activity group underwent 26 weeks of supervised treadmill training. Blood samples were taken for both groups at baseline and after 26 weeks. (Photo: Florida Atlantic University)

Results from the study, published in the journal Frontiers in Endocrinology, indicate that plasma CTSB levels increased after this 26-week structured aerobic exercise training in older adults at risk for Alzheimer’s disease. Verbal learning and memory were positively correlated with the change in CTSB, but it was not related to BDNF or klotho. The present correlation of CTSB with verbal learning and memory suggests that CTSB may be useful as a marker of cognitive changes relevant to hippocampal function after physical exercise in a population at risk of dementia. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)