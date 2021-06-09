Physical exercise, cancer, and neuronal damage caused by therapies

In new research, it has been shown to what extent a high enough level of physical exercise influences the amount of neuronal damage suffered by patients with lung cancer treated with chemotherapy and / or cranial radiation therapy.

In lung cancer patients who have received chemotherapy and / or cranial radiation therapy, physical activity is able to reduce the neuronal damage caused by the treatment. This has been determined in a study that emerged from the collaboration between the Bellvitge Biomedical Research Institute (IDIBELL), the Catalan Institute of Oncology (ICO), the Bellvitge Hospital (HUB) and the University of Barcelona (UB). The study has found that physical activity maintained for three months prevents the loss of gray matter caused by cancer therapy.

“The results of the new study show that the beneficial effects of exercise are focused on the hippocampus, a brain region highly involved in memory and learning functions. Thus, it is believed that exercise would boost neuronal plasticity, reducing the loss of neuronal tissue and improving the cognitive functions of patients under treatment “, comments Marta Simó, principal investigator of the Neuro-Oncology research group at IDIBELL, HUB and ICO , neurologist at Hospital de Bellvitge and member of the research team.

During the study, published in the European Journal of Neurology, lung cancer patients underwent two to six walking sessions plus a weekly exercise bike session for twelve weeks. The changes observed both in the brain structure, analyzed on magnetic resonance images, as well as the cognitive abilities of these patients, were compared with the same type of patients but who had not carried out the exercise program, and with healthy individuals who had not been undergoing chemotherapy.

Lucía Vaquero, belonging to the Brain Cognition and Plasticity group of IDIBELL and the University of Barcelona at the time of the study and the first author of the specific work that “after three months, the group of patients with lung cancer who had not followed the program exercise showed loss of gray matter in the hippocampus. In contrast, patients who had performed physical activity not only maintained the volume of gray matter, but also increased it, compared to the initial situation, before starting physical activity.

Exercising has many health benefits. (Photo: CDC / Amanda Mills)

This project has been possible thanks to the collaboration and coordination of different groups from the Bellvitge campus: the Neuro-Oncology research group at IDIBELL, ICO and HUB, the Brain Cognition and Plasticity group at IDIBELL, the Faculty of Psychology and the Institute of Neurosciences of the UB and the Physiotherapy Unit of the ICO. It has also been possible thanks to funding from the La Marató de TV3 Foundation.

The analyzes carried out on the magnetic resonance images indicate that healthy people not exposed to cancer therapy have a greater volume of gray matter in the hippocampus compared to those patients undergoing therapy, both those who practiced physical activity and those who did not. This is due to the toxicity associated with cancer treatments, widely described in the literature in the field of neuro-oncology.

Previous studies have already indicated that chemotherapy, despite not knowing the specific mechanism, causes changes in brain structure, which could have effects on cognitive functions.

In the same way, cranial radiation therapy, a common strategy in lung cancer to prevent the appearance of metastases in the brain, also affects the hippocampus among other brain structures, causing damage that can lead to dementia in the long term.

There are already many studies that point to the neuroprotective effect of physical exercise, especially in the hippocampus. Sport protects against the cognitive decline associated with aging and improves learning by promoting neurogenesis and brain plasticity. Additionally, studies in animal models in cancer therapy show that exercise decreases general inflammation, increases levels of growth factors in the brain, and improves cranial blood circulation.

“In this study we wanted to see if exercise also protected against the damage caused by therapy against lung cancer,” says Dr. Simó, “and, indeed, we observed that those patients in treatment who follow the exercise regimen did not suffer a loss of neuronal tissue as great as those who did not follow this intervention, indeed, they have a gain. In addition, physical activity therapy improves cardiovascular endurance and respiratory efficiency in lung cancer patients. ‘ (Source: IDIBELL)