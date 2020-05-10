Phrases of love to congratulate mom. | Pexels

Will you celebrate mother the present day? There are several reasons why you could be away from you motherThat is why we share a series of phrases of love to congratulate mom this Mother’s day And every day.

A card in a beautiful bouquet, a message on your favorite cake, a text message, or a social media post, maybe a voice message, the important thing is to remind mom always how loved she is for you and not only today but all of life.

A mother’s love is infinite like the sea, stronger than any metal and eternal, because even when he returns to his original form of an angel, we continue to remind him of the time that God gives us life. It won’t always be the woman we met in our childhood, time will do its thing, but it will have you to be its guide to the twilight of its life.

So, the phrases of love for mom can be infinite, but they must also be born from the heart and particularly, share them on any day, because mother It is not celebrated for one day but for a lifetime.

The best phrases to celebrate mom on Mother’s Day and always

Distance is not an impediment to saying what we feel, but if you find it difficult to express yourself or inspiration is not on your side, you can use some of the phrases that our team has created to mother, the queen of home and of your heart:

You are the woman I admire the most, thank you for giving me life, Mom.

I love you mom, thanks for giving us your heart.

Mom, you are the best mom that God could give me.

The greatest compliment I have been given is to say that I look like you, I love you mom.

I have the best mom in the world and I will never tire of showing it off, you are beautiful, intelligent and without a doubt the strongest person I know.

Mom, thanks for making my days a tale full of magic and love.

Thank you for being the best teacher of life, I love you mom.

Mom, thanks for being the baddest in the world, for putting duty above love and affection to make me a person of good and give me the honor of being your mark in the world.

Mom, even at a distance I open you, I think of you and I thank you, thank you for existing.







Mom, every day I thank God for your life.

Mom, if love made us immortal you would live forever, thanks for being the best.

Mom, I would like to tell you so many things but I feel that the words are not enough to describe the great woman that you are.

The greatest happiness is being able to celebrate you today and every day.

Mom, no gift compares to everything you’ve given me, you deserve the whole world.

Mom, there is no situation, no distance that can take you away from my heart, I celebrate you today and always.

Mom, you are my best friend, my accomplice and my inspiration, the compass that guides me through life.

I thought you were the best mom in the world, but as a granny you left me speechless.

Thanks forever mom.

