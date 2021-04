04.22.2021 – 09: 41h

The Citizens’ candidate for the Government of Madrid arrived at the gates of Telemadrid on the back of a Harley Davidson with a biker look that completed a leather jacket. What model of the American brand does Edmundo Bal drive? We discovered the V-Rod, a Harley within the category ‘twin cruiser’ discontinued in 2017.

A. Gil

