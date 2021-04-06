Photos: Venum’s New UFC Fight Kits Revealed

The era of Venum is here.

This morning the UFC revealed on its social networks the new line of fight kits that its athletes will wear from now on after the promotion’s five-year agreement with Rebook expired a week ago.

Thanks to this new agreement with Venum, fighters who, for example, have six to ten fights contested on the Octagon will receive a bonus of $ 16,000 dollars in the fight week. Those who fight for a belt $ 32,000 and the defending champions $ 42,000.

Those who have made one or three appearances will have to settle for $ 4,000.

The new kits will be released this Saturday during the UFC on ABC 2.