PHOTOS: This was the virtual meeting of Kamala Harris with AMLO



Kamala Harris virtual meeting with AMLO.

Photo: EFE / EPA / OLIVER CONTRERAS / POOL / EFE

The president of Mexico Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) held a virtual meeting with the vice president of state United, Kamala Harris.

The first images of their meeting were released although what they discussed during the vilateral talk was not mentioned.

It occurs after hours before AMLO accused state United to finance his opponents to create a coup movement against his government. He signaled Washington to intervene in Mexican affairs by “to finance”To opponents of his administration through the embassy and therefore sent a diplomatic note.

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, also said before the meeting this Friday with the vice president that he hoped it would serve to attract investment to Central America with its star reforestation program, Sembrando Vida.

In his morning conference, he valued that the United States seeks to “work together” to “address the causes, that the problem is not solved with coercive measures and that development must be promoted in Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and in the south. of Mexico ”, indicated.