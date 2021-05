20.05.2021 – 10: 51h

The footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has decided to expand his collection of luxury cars, after having acquired the Bugatti Centodieci, with one of the few cars that are considered the most beautiful in the world, close to having the perfect measurements: the Ferrari Monza SP1. It was introduced in 2018 and is prohibitive both for its price and its exclusivity, since only a select few can access its purchase.

A. Gil

