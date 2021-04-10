Photos: This is how the works at the Santiago Bernabéu are progressing, the first truss has already been placed on the roof

This Saturday the stadium Santiago Bernabeu would be in full dress, although closed to the public, to receive the FC Barcelona in a new edition of The classic Spanish, key in matchday 30 to put pressure or lower Atlético Madrid from the top.

Instead, the White House is in full change of skin and structure. It is in the hands of hundreds of workers, engineers and architects who seek to shape the new face of the stadium of the Real Madrid, that keeps with it the best memories of a legendary club and today it is full of sand in the center, dust and many building materials.

👀 This is how the works of the Santiago Bernabéu are progressing. Watch out for the last lift of one of the trusses! https://t.co/krcB5JOoCV – Eurosport.es (@Eurosport_ES) April 7, 2021

During this week the first longitudinal truss was placed, weighing more than 700 tons and having a length of 144 meters. They lasted seven hours in the lifting of the piece, according to the digital portal El Bernabéu.

This fence is on the side of Paseo La Castellana and several fans of the club were nearby to witness the first step to what will be a Madrid dream: to have a retractable roof, in the best style of a 21st century stadium.

#AUDIO 🔊 | This is how the residents of Madrid see the progress of the Santiago Bernabéu works: “It is a work of engineering” https://t.co/mZ30hnbK60 – COPE (@COPE) April 9, 2021

As long as the stadium works are not finished, Real Madrid will continue playing at the Alfredo Di Stefano de Valdebebas stadium. Training ground for the first team and home of Real Madrid Castilla. They played there last season and it has also been used to host their Champions League matches because it meets UEFA standards.