PHOTOS: The silicone suit that will make you look like a gym body in seconds

If one of your concerns during the pandemic is that the gym is closed and you have gained a few pounds, forget about home exercise routines or fat-burning shakes to lose weight: the quick solution is in a silicone suit that will have you looking like a gym body in seconds, developed by the Smitizen company.

It is a kind of disguise that, without any kind of sacrifice in the gym, makes men show off muscles in the upper or lower part of the body with great realism. Adding to the hyper-realistic muscle and vein look of these stretchy silicone suits is the option of choose a variety of skin tones, tattoos, and even the ability to purchase separate body “parts”, like the arms or the chest.

Smitizen is a manufacturer specialized in the production of realistic silicone masks for more than 10 years and now has moved forward to offer products not only for the face, but for the whole body.

His online store offers several muscular alternatives for those who are interested in a quick solution to body imperfections, although completely temporary. For example, buying a muscular silicone suit that includes the torso and arms costs $ 368, while a full body suit is priced at $ 489.

Screenshot Smitizen.com

To buy only a pair of gloves for the arms, which cover from the biceps to the hands costs $ 329 dollars and a short suit that only covers the chest and arms to the wrists sells for $ 182 dollars. You can even choose an option with tattoo included, a red dragon spread across the torso, for $ 238.

You can choose them in the skin tone that most closely matches yours and you can even opt for smaller waist measurements or slightly more subtle muscles. The store also offers several options for masks with haircuts and beards in different styles for men, and some masks for women with makeup included. The manufacturer ensures that its products are easy to wash, remove and put on.

However, if you are looking for real options to improve your figure and your health, and not just a temporary disguise whose effects only last while you wear the suit, you can consult these tips from an expert nutritionist to lose the pounds you have gained during the pandemic, or find out about the diet with which Adele managed to lose almost 100 pounds .