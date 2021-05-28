Photos: the majestic statue of Rafael Nadal was revealed at Roland Garros



Nadal has won the most prestigious tournament on clay 13 times.

Photo: Aurelian Meunier / Getty Images

Rafael Nadal It will be 365 days a year in France. This Wednesday his statue in paris, headquarters of Roland Garros, one of the four major tournaments that the tennis circuit owns, and that the Spanish has won 13 times, including the last 4 years.

A moment unlike any other for our greatest champion 😮 # RolandGarros | @RafaelNadal pic.twitter.com/ioi1UbnfG4 – Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 27, 2021

The statue is made of stainless steel, e illustrates a Nadal in full completion of one of his factory shots: with left and body forward. Jordi Diez Fernandez was in charge of making the majestic work, which measures 3 meters high, 4.89 meters wide and 2 meters deep. Poetry in motion.

Now Rafa never has to leave 😁 More on the statue created to pay homage to the 13-time champion and his unmatched RG legacy 👇 # RolandGarros – Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 27, 2021

The organization of the tournament paid tribute to him after the draw of the crosses that this year’s edition will have, from the qualifying matches to the first round. The Mallorcan will make his debut against Alexei Popyrin (Russia, # 32 in the world). He starts as the third best seed.