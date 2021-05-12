Photos: The 100 Greatest TV Series of All Time

57. The Ministry of Time [2015-2020]

After four seasons, it is time to remember the keys that are the engine of ‘The Ministry of Time’. To quote an email harangue from my Pablo Olivares: “MdT ‘is basically entertainment, which is what any series should be in the first place. But it also goes about the time that has already passed, about missed opportunities and how we long for not having acted differently, than what could have been and was not. Although he has enough humor, there is a trace of melancholy and sadness … They save the Stubborn so that he is later executed, Julián becomes intimate with García Lorca and we all know what happened to him shortly after, Alonso’s son leaves in the Invincible Armada . ”.

Then it’s time to return from the trip. And hurts. It’s like when we watch an Esther Williams or Busby Berkeley movie: all those young, smiling, happy girls are already dead. We can go visit them, but when we get home, they are buried.

Mixing genres such as the fantastic and the historical, ‘MdT’ also assumed, as a hallmark, that you cannot travel through time in vain. Remember the forgotten of History, the losers. Value the role of women. Reflect on what we are and how we Spaniards are, with the certainty that our History has a lot to do with it. With our successes and our shortcomings. And with the determination that it is time to end the two Spains in continuous struggle.

It is a pride that, with such a supposedly local theme, we have pirated subtitles in almost 20 different languages. That Netflix broadcast us all over the world. There are those who believe that joining the mainstream is the most universal. We believed the opposite: that the personal, if it is born from the truth, is the most universal that exists. That implies taking risks and working from independence. We didn’t know if we were right. But the truth is that we have come this far. Others, for less, have died. Way of living. And to do series.

JAVIER OLIVARES

Cinemania