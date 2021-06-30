Photos that self-destruct when viewed arrive on WhatsApp: this is how they work | Technology

A new feature designed to protect the privacy of the content you send has just arrived in the beta of WhatsApp for Android. We are talking about photos and videos that self-destruct when viewed and this is how it works.

Privacy is one of the issues that most concern users today. For this reason, instant messaging applications strive to offer privacy-oriented features, and WhatsApp is one of them.

The self-destructing messages are proof of this. The messaging platform owned by Facebook launched a few months ago temporary messages that are deleted after 7 days from the moment they are sent, and messages that self-destruct after 24 hours are also underway.

But this was only the beginning and WhatsApp also wants to apply self-destruction to other especially sensitive content: photos and videos. A few days ago we learned that WhatsApp was working on a function to protect the privacy of the photos and videos you send, and now just arrived in the beta version for Android, so we already know how it works in detail.

Here we explain how to send self-destructing photos and videos on WhatsApp:

By clicking the share photos and videos button at the end of the text field to add a comment A circle will appear with the number 1 inside it. This icon indicates that the feature is activated and ready to use. After selecting the photo or video you want to send, all you have to do is touch the icon so that the recipient can only play the content once. When you see it, it will disappear from the chat and cannot be reopened. WhatsApp will tell you if the recipient has seen the content in the chat.

Of course, when using this feature, keep in mind that does not prevent the recipient from capturing the photos or videos. In addition, if you take a screenshot, WhatsApp will not notify you, since it does not detect this action.

As we said, at the moment this function is only available in the beta version of WhatsApp for Android, so it cannot be used by the vast majority of users yet. Be patient because it will probably be coming to the stable version soon.