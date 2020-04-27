Photos Thalía risks her life and exposes him on social networks | Instagram

A woman, happy, intrepid, original, brave, this is Thalía; who has surprised everyone by sharing that he is a lover of heights and puts his life at risk frequently to feel the adrenaline.

It was on her Instagram account that the singer shared various images in which she can be seen climbing the mountains.

The famous confessed her love for the mountains and pointed out that it is one of the things that she misses most during this quarantine.

One of the things I miss doing the most these days when staying home is connecting my mountains. These images bring me hope and give me peace in this uncertainty that we are ALL going through. So if at any time you feel anguish, anxiety, impassivity, fear, frustration and what accumulates day after day in your house, just rescue from your mind, the moments that give you happiness and fill you with life! Think of them as if you were there, present, feeling, smelling, and living every emotion and sensation. These “image meditation” exercises are a powerful tool these days. So dream that in the not too distant future, you will be doing the things you love and bring so much happiness to your life! And by the way, give yourself a GREAT pat on the back, congratulating you for the effort that you show every day in this confinement at home. Bravo warriors! At the foot of the canyon! To take care of each other! God bless us love! #quedateencasa #stayhome A post shared by Thalia (@thalia) on Apr 24, 2020 at 4:42 PDT

The photographs demonstrate that the Mexican love interpreter uses the necessary tools to protect her integrity, such as a helmet and harness.

Thalía took the opportunity to give some recommendations to those who feel frustrated at being at home, respecting the quarantine and without leaving.

So if at any time you feel anguish, anxiety, impassivity, fear, frustration and what accumulates day after day in your house, just rescue from your mind, the moments that give you happiness and fill you with life! Think of them as if you were there, present, feeling, smelling, and living every emotion and sensation. These “image meditation” exercises are a powerful tool these days.

