Venezuela reaches its eighth week of quarantine, a confinement that has put the labor system in check

Music was the sustenance of Evelyn Martínez. He played in a restaurant in Venezuela, until the quarantine for COVID-19 began. Today he sings at home so as not to collapse. Without income and with five mouths to feed, he relies on the help of family and friends because not even the government bonds he receives are enough.

“(The bonds) arrive, but they don’t really reach. There are new ones and they have not fallen here. The last one we received, of about 450,000 bolivars ($ 2.55 at the official exchange rate), would give me now to buy half a carton of eggs, ”Evelyn tells Efe.

Every weekend, she and her husband, Winston, could make $ 15 to $ 100 from their concerts. On March 16, in compliance with the decree of the Government of Nicolás Maduro to quarantine “social and voluntary” due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the restaurant closed, and with it, the main livelihood of this Antímano home, an area popular in western Caracas.

Winston receives a salary as a public official that barely reaches $ 4 a month, and Evelyn’s brother, with Down syndrome and in his charge, receives government bonds for his condition. They are insufficient for them and the two children of the marriage.

The Venezuelan Government offers a series of bonds that, under a different name, represent an economic income for those who sign up through the so-called “country card”, which grants a series of benefits to the holders.

Such is the case of the Caja CLAP, a government food distribution program, which does not come to your home regularly and, when it does, does not yield. “Bring three packages of rice, three of pasta. That does not last two weeks, “he regrets.

The hardest thing, he says, is responding to the children and “having to tell them that we only have rice, grains.”

Although little, they never go to bed without eating thanks to a support network of close people who, when they can, bring him something. “They know that we have stayed in the air. They have reached out to us with food, ”he says.

EFE photo.

INSUFFICIENT MINIMUM WAGE

The minimum wage is $ 2.33, according to the official rate, an amount that the government raised last week for the second time in 2020, and which, until then, did not reach $ 2.

A family, just to eat, needs about 273 minimum wages, which costs the food basket -341 dollars-, according to estimates from the Center for Documentation and Social Analysis (Cendas) for April.

This precariousness has made a good part of Venezuelans look for a “solve”, as they call other jobs outside the fixed line, and thus raise income to be able to finish the month.

NO FIXED INCOME

Giovanni Ojeda left his permanent job as a gardener in a condominium 15 days before the quarantine. Working on his own he was doing better. “If I had known that this was going to happen, I would not have done it,” this worker from Minas de Baruta, a popular sector of Caracas, laments Efe.

He had 11 clients that generated between 15 and 20 dollars a month. Not being able to leave, his only income is what three of those clients give him “because they understand the situation.”

Giovanni says quarantine makes it difficult for him to reinvent himself. “At two in the afternoon you have to be home. The police are coming, they ask you what you do on the street. This is difficult, not to say horrible, ”he says.

When your water, gas, and food payments accumulate, it’s uphill.

He is registered to receive the bonuses, but has not obtained any: “They tell me it is a problem with the platform. It is a lottery ”. What it does have, although not regularly, is the CLAP box.

“We receive it every 22 days. Sometimes a month and a little. They say that for logistical reasons it takes time. It reaches us, stretching. Specific products come: rice, pasta, milk, two cans of tuna. Animal protein, no, ”he explains.

When the contents of the government package do not arrive, he goes to his family to “carry it” (get out of trouble). They share everything between him and his sister, with whom he lives.

“If we used to make three meals before, now we make two. We don’t eat whole. It is strong that you go to bed and stay hungry, “he says bluntly, adding:” I speak for myself and for millions. “

Photo of EFE.SOLO EL 2% VIVE BIEN

“Few people are not suffering the brunt of this. 2% live in an economically non-distressing way. The pandemic comes with a situation where we are structurally wrong. It not only affects the popular sectors, but they have fewer tools to deal with it, ”sociologist Alexander Campos explains to Efe.

Venezuela is going through the worst crisis in its modern history, which has extinguished the middle class and made the popular classes more impoverished.

Campos points out that family solidarity networks are key to “not seeing so much hunger”, but they have a limit. “I don’t think it’s crazy to think about massive post-war food programs,” he warns.

While that comes or not, Evelyn only thinks about day to day and, “when this is over”, hugging those who help her today.

With information from EFE