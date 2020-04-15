Through Instagram they shared the images of strange symbols that could be signs of extraterrestrial beings.

2020 is a year full of surprises, because while the world is going through a terrible pandemic, on Mexican beaches appear strange symbols they could have been created by beings from another world.

It was on the beaches of Rosarito, Baja California, where these strange symbols that could be aliens, the images were shared on the Instagram of Lila Deneken, who assures that it is impossible that they were made by the inhabitants of the community.

“The closed beaches. No one has access to them, as they fine anyone who violates federal law “: Lila wrote with the photos.

Since the quarantine was established, the authorities have been very strict about following the recommendations to stay home to avoid the spread of COVID-19, so beaches and parks were closed and no one has access to them.

View this post on Instagram I share this that I recorded from the top this morning April 5, 2020 Beaches of Rosarito Baja California .. The closed beaches, nobody has access to them, they fine anyone who violates the federal law for this quarantine, I share this that appeared this morning on the beach, I do not know what these drawings mean, nor who made them, it does not matter, what matters is what I leave in my heart when I see them, joy, good taste in moments like those we are experiencing, they are beautiful!!! 😍🙏❤️🙏 A post shared by Lila Deneken (@lila_deneken) on Apr 5, 2020 at 7:32 pm PDT

Some of the comments received by the publications of the strange drawings, say: “It is a message of peace” and “Those are human drawings. Made by humans! “

What do you think? Do you think that these symbols were created by extraterrestrial beings?

