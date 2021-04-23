+ PHOTOS | SpaceX’s third manned mission to the ISS takes off

SpaceX sent four astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) on Friday, in the private group’s third mission of its kind since the United States resumed inhabited flights into space.

“Take off again [la cápsula Crew Dragon] Endeavor: four astrounauts from three Crew-2 countries, traveling to the unique and inimitable International Space Station ”, declared a public address operator when the Falcon 9 rocket took off at 05:49 (09:49 GMT) from platform 39A of the Center Kennedy Space, in Florida, in the southeastern United States.

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet became the first European to fly in a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule and is accompanied by Americans Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur and Japan’s Akihiko Hoshide.

“Our friends at @Space_Station are waiting for us and we don’t want to be late. They even set up my room and literally made my bed. What great hosts! ”Pesquet had tweeted before takeoff.

The additional “bed” is needed to accommodate an unusually large number of people aboard the ISS, 11 in total, as the Crew-2 team will be living together for a few days with the Crew-1 astronauts, plus three Russian cosmonauts. .

This video capture image courtesy of NASA TV shows the SpaceX Falcon 9 Crew-2 rocket mission liftoff on April 23, 2021 at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

It is the third time that SpaceX has sent humans to the ISS as part of a multi-million dollar contract with NASA.

The first mission, a test flight called Demo-2, took place last year and ended nine years of US dependence on Russian rockets for trips to the ISS following the end of the space shuttle program.

“It’s always easier the third time you do it,” Daniel Forrestel, NASA launch integration manager, told AFP. “I would never want to describe spaceflight as ‘routine’, but ‘more familiar’ is a good way to put it,” he added.

The Crew-2 mission reuses the Demo-2 capsule and the previously deployed Falcon 9 thruster for the unmanned Demo-1 mission, a fact that fulfills one of NASA’s primary goals in its partnership with private industry: the cost savings.

This brochure image, courtesy of NASA, shows a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying astronauts from the Crew-2 mission, blasting off from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on April 23, 2021.

A big step for Europe

Ahead of the launch, European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Andreas Mogensen from Denmark told AFP that the mission was also a big step for Europe, which has called it “Alpha” after its own naming convention.

“On the one hand, it means a lot, of course, that an astronaut goes to the International Space Station, but at the same time it is also the next in a long list of missions,” he noted.

German Matthias Maurer will be the next European on a SpaceX mission this fall, followed by Italian Samantha Cristoforetti next spring.

ESA will also be a key partner for the United States in the Artemis program to return to the Moon, providing the power and propulsion component for the Orion spacecraft and key elements of a planned lunar orbital station called the Gateway.

Mogensen predicted that in the hours leading up to launch, Pesquet, who is a close friend of his, would feel a “sense of relief” after the mission begins after years of planning.

“You are very focused on what is going to happen, on your tasks,” he said. “Thomas and his crewmates have spent hours in a training simulator for this, they have gone through the launch procedures, they have gone through the docking procedures … not much time for nervousness.”

A halo is created in the atmosphere after a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying astronauts from the Crew-2 mission, lifted off from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on April 23, 2021.

The Crew-2 foresees around 100 experiments during its six-month mission, including the investigation of what are known as “tissue chips” – small models of human organs that are made up of different types of cells and are used to study the aging of the immune system, kidney function and loss of muscle mass.

Another important element of the mission is to upgrade the station’s solar power system by installing new compact panels that open like a huge yoga mat.

Following launch, the Falcon 9 rocket will return to Earth for an upright landing on an unmanned ship, and the Crew Dragon capsule is scheduled to dock at the ISS at 0510 (0910 GMT) on Saturday. The hatch will open two hours later.

With information from AFP