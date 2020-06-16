Photos Paulina Dávila takes it all off and poses in nature for Instagram | Reform

Paulina Dávila, Who achieved greater recognition for playing the character of Mariana in Luis Miguel La Serie, caused a stir on social networks since he decided to completely pose for Instagram.

The actress who stands out in beauty, did not hesitate to pose without any garment, using nature in the background and stealing the sighs of more than one.

In one of the photographs, we can see her doing t0pless from the Toulca’s snowy, covering only its rear with a light pareo.

In another of the images, the clothes were left over and we can see Paulina Dávila in Eva’s outfit enjoying between the grass and the trees, only her hair tries to cover something on his chest.

In one of the photographs that shows Dávila more closely, she is squatting among the flowers, covering her chest only with her hands.

But surely the publication that shocked many was the one in which it seemed a selfie, Paulina looks very close to the camera and barely manages to slide through the censorship of Instagram.

This series of images were captured with the aim of celebrating the World Environment Day, that is why the beautiful actress chose such beautiful landscapes to share on social networks.