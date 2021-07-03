Photos of RuPaul Through the Years

Evan AgostiniGetty Images
RuPaul is arguably the most famous drag queen in the world, and as the creator of RuPaul’s Drag Race, has literally paved the way for future drag superstars. But RuPaul Charles isn’t just a fashion queen, he’s written books, songs, hosted talk shows, had acting gigs on multiple TV shows, including his own short-lived Netflix show AJ and the Queen and of course his role as host and producer of Drag Race. Somehow this multi-talented superstar still finds time to look amazing every single time he steps out of the house. No matter if it’s in a tight, super-short slinky dress, a beaded ballgown or a smashing suit, the look is always going to be fabulous. We’ve rounded up some of the glamazon’s most memorable and iconic looks from the past. So sashay your way through this gallery and get ready for some retro fun.
1979
RuPaul has famously been quoted saying: “We’re all born naked and the rest is drag.” This stripped down look from his youth really was the blank slate for some of the amazing drag looks to come.
1990
In full party girl mode at NYC’s Roxy nightclub.
1990
Ru doing a Foxy Brown look. Check out those boots!
1992
Right before Ru’s hit song “Supermodel (You Better Work)” rocked the charts, she posed right in the middle of NYC’s Times Square.
1992
Love this little (and we mean little!) Black dress.
1993
RuPaul sported this super patriotic one-piece look at the Gay Rights March in April 1993.
1993
RuPaul has made a lot of celebrity friends, here is Ru hamming it up with the late, great comedienne Joan Rivers.
1993
Speaking of celebrities, peep Ru surrounded by Kurt Cobain, Krist Novoselic and Dave Grohl of Nirvana.
1994
You know you’ve hit iconic status when you are performing with Sir Elton John. Here RuPaul and Elton are rocking the Brit Awards.
nineteen ninety five
Forget those Victoria Secret Angels, RuPaul owned the winged look at the VH1 Fashion And Music Awards.
nineteen ninety six
Another gold dress, but if something works, why change it? Plus, this mermaid-seaweed coat is an unforgettable touch.
1998
RuPaul with Anna Nicole Smith are twinning in anything but basic little black dresses.
1998
Michelle Visage would have a field day poking fun at this wig if it was on a Drag Race contestant, but to be fair, this look was from one of Ru’s acting gigs during a guest spot on Nash Bridges.
2000
Love this stripped down look with a rather tame leopard hat for the Sundance Film Festival.
2000
If you are going to pay tribute to Diana Ross, you better show up looking over-the-top amazing, and RuPaul hit that challenge out of the park. This VH1 Divas 2000 ensemble had gold, glitter, features and a massive lioness wig.
2004
More gold in this glam cowboy look for Wigstock. That tiny waist is to die for.
2009
In the last decade or so, RuPaul has most often been spotted on the red carpets (or in this case blue) wearing some perfectly tailored suits, and this pattern mix is spot on.
2017
At the Fashion Does Drag Ball, Ru went for a more streetwear male drag, which, of course, he nailed.
2018
And while his public looks now are mostly suits, you can still see Ru in drop dead drag and wigs weekly (like this black and white number) on the runway of RuPaul’s Drag Race.
2018
Ru is no shrinking wall flower in this foliage-like suit at the Variety And Women In Film’s 2018 Pre-Emmy Celebration.
2019
Ru looked phenomenal in this hot pink, zebra-striped suit, with some feathers and sparkle for the last Met Gala pre-pandemic shutdown.
