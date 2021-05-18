Photos of Miss Universe, Andrea Meza, without makeup

Getty Images Miss Universe, Andrea Meza has shared several photos without makeup

Last Sunday, at an event in which 74 contestants competed and where the Latin queens commanded the parade, the beautiful Miss Mexico, Andrea Meza, was chosen as the new Miss Universe.

And beyond her undeniable beauty, the beautiful queen conquered her loyal followers with her simplicity and naturalness, as well as with a message in which she defended the importance of “being yourself” and fighting against stereotypes.

And what better way to show that she is a woman of flesh and blood like everyone else, who is not interested in hiding anything, than to share photos of herself in nature, who have been giving a lot to talk about on social networks.

The new Miss Universe is an open book, and that is why on her social networks, where she has more than 1.6 million followers, she has had no problem publishing photos of her with her face washed, freshly raised, and without a drop of makeup. , which are being viralized today, and which have enchanted their fans.

Andrea Meza has her Instagram account full of all kinds of photographs, and despite having been chosen as the most beautiful woman in the world, she has not deleted any of the natural images, which speaks highly of her, as it is consistent with her speech of loving and loving oneself with all its “imperfections”.

Here we show you this set of photographs of the new Miss Universe, which are attracting the attention of fans of beauty pageants, where Andrea Meza shows that she is a beautiful woman inside and out, with or without cosmetic help. , shines for its beauty.

Although the images without makeup of the new Mis Universo have stolen applause and praise from thousands of netizens, there have been those who have sent harsh and critical comments, ensuring that naturally, Andrea does not look like a beauty queen.

Whether you like the photos of Andrea Meza in nature or not, the truth is that it is to be applauded that she confirms that she is a woman who does not live on appearances and who understands that makeup can sometimes be a “plus” in personal grooming, but it never defines who It is a person nor does it determine how beautiful it is or not, because each human being has its own beauty, and that has been its message.