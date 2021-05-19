Photos of Miss Universe, Andrea Meza, before she was queen

Getty Images Look at the photos of the new Miss Universe before she was queen: Andrea Meza

Andrea Meza, the beautiful Miss Mexico who was crowned the new Miss Universe just a couple of days ago, delights locals and strangers with her beauty and enormous charisma.

And although there are still a few followers of beauty pageants who insist that the real Miss Universe should have been Miss Peru, Janick Maceta del Castillo, little by little the Mexican queen has been showing why the jury chose her.

And one of the things that has fallen in love with the followers of Andrea Meza is to see that she is not one of those celebrities who hides her past, and on the contrary, she presumes it on social networks, even knowing that her physical appearance at that time is far much of the current one.

The personal Instagram account of the new Miss Universe, which in a few weeks went from having 300 thousand followers to more than 1.7 million fans who follow her, is full of all kinds of photos that show how the Mexican looked a few years ago, before launching into beauty pageants.

The photos of the beautiful and charismatic Latin queen show that there are obviously many changes in her image, but without a doubt she has always had that aura that has made her shine in each pageant in which she has participated.

Although the fans of the new queen have not spared in praise for her beauty, there have also been those who have thrown darts at her and who have wanted to show the photos of her days before the contests as a way to detract from her merits. beauty, something that its defenders reject in networks.

Throughout this article you will see several of the photos of today’s Miss Universe before it crossed her mind to dedicate herself to the world of beauty pageants, which led her to be the ambassador of her native state, Chihuahua, already become the first finalist in Miss World 2017 and now the most beautiful woman on the planet.

The queen, who is a software engineer, and who has Chinese origin, on her father’s side, in addition to being very pretty, has become an example of struggle and improvement, and above all she has said that she wants to carry the message among the young people that you never have to give up to fulfill the dreams that each one sets out for, even if there are people who assure that they cannot achieve them.

There is no doubt that Andrea Meza is a queen in every sense of the word.