Photos of Kim Kardashian playing tennis in a tiny thong and nude top

Kim kardashian He is a true icon of fashion who has managed to break through into the extensive world of show business, currently accumulating more than 229 million followers on Instagram who keep an eye on each of his publications.

In her most recent post, Kanye West’s ex-wife took the opportunity to share three images in which she appears playing tennis, but what drew attention is that she appears wearing a top and a tiny nude thong that allows you to see those prominent attributes that he enjoys at 40 years of age.

“Tennis anyone ?! 🎾 ”, he wrote on the postcards that in just a few hours they already have more than three million likes and almost 17 thousand comments.

In a previous post, Kim Kardashian drew sighs when she was admired posing in a tight white dress that she wore without underwear to make a bigger impact.

