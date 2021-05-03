Photos of Jennifer Lopez and her ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck, together!

1/4

Ben Affleck is of American origin | AFP

Jennifer Lopez is also known as JLo | AFP

Ben Affleck was Jlo’s boyfriend in 2002 | AFP

JLo is known to have dated several stars | AP

Singer, actress and American businesswoman Jennifer Lopez has been involved in recent rumors after her official break with Alex Rodriguez with whom he had a love relationship since 2017, there are those who affirm that he is now in search of his former loves, including the actor Ben affleck.

Certain rumors claim that the singer has been quite affected by her separation with A Rod, far from what many would believe because it seems that she has taken refuge in her former loves.

Of course, there is only speculation about meetings between the two actors and some photos that have been circulating on the Internet, especially on Twitter.

Jennifer Lopez also known as “Jenny From The Block“which is the title of one of his songs, released in 2002, which is part of the album” This is me … Then “and that by the way in the official video the couple with whom he dated that year appears, We are talking about Ben Affleck, surely you immediately identified this song as it is one of the best known of the celebrity.

First, it was said that she had sought the love of her ex-husband and father of her children, also the singer Marc Anthony, with whom to date he maintains a fairly close relationship, due to his children and that both over time have managed to reap a very beautiful friendship, It is even said that he has lived with the current couple of the singer.

As for the interpreter of “Batman” in the DC Comics saga, it is said that he has been going to visit her several times a week and that he also lasts several hours at his house, it is said that a truck goes by Ben to a nearby place and he takes it to JLo’s house and they return it to the same place after a few hours.

All this after returning to his home in the United States, because a few weeks ago he was in the Dominican Republic recording what will be his next Hollywood movie “Shotgun wedding“.

It would not be a surprise if both have become great friends, currently this is usually something quite common especially because they did not end badly when they decided to separate, although that is what the couple shared with the media, it was surely like that because now they have been gathering supposedly.

Affleck himself assured that both had a very beautiful friendship for a long time, their relationship ended in 2004 apparently due to the harassment they received for being both great celebrities, it seems that it was the actor himself who felt a bit uncomfortable, because at that time his career was beginning to shine even brighter.

Both actors affirm that they talked periodically, which is something quite common when a couple ends up on good terms, surely Ben is a great help for the singer now with their breakup, which would not be a surprise either, if he feels a little bad already They were 3 years together and were about to get married.

When they were together in 2002 they had the opportunity to work on two films, the first “Gigli” was the one they started love with, later they worked on “Jersey Girl” and also appeared in an official video for the song “Jenny From The Block”, where they appeared precisely as a couple harassed by the paparazzi.

Some netizens are excited by the possible news that both could be together again, however far from them it is said that it is only friendship, despite this, some fans do not lose hope that they could be together again as they did 19 years, when he was the couple of the moment.