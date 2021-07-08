Photos of Francisca Lachapel’s baby

. See the first official photo of Francisca Lachapel’s baby

This Thursday the followers of Francisca Lachapel woke up to the beautiful news that the former beauty queen had become a mother, after the birth of her first-born.

And it was the program Despierta América, where the television host works, not only the one who revealed the news but also shared the first photograph of the baby.

In their morning broadcast, Alan Tacher, Karla Martínez and Satcha Pretto, announced with great emotion the birth of the little one, whom they will call Gennaro, and incidentally presented the first official photograph of the newborn.

In the photograph presented by Despierta América, which was also shared on the program’s Instagram account, the beautiful Francisca is seen holding her baby in her arms, with a look of love.

Despite the fact that only a few hours before the former Nuestra Belleza Latina was in labor, in the image she looks radiant, while her baby is just cute, dressed in a colorful blanket and a pink and gray striped hat.

“We are all uncles now! @francisca shares the first image of @gennarozampogna just a few hours after arriving in the world. God bless him! ”Was the comment with which Despierta América shared the first photo of Gennaro on his Instagram. “All the details of the birth of Gennaro Antonino Gamelier Zampogna by clicking on the LINK in the BIO”.

In the presentation of the baby, Karla Martínez described him as “a beauty” and assured that both the child and the mother are in perfect condition.

Regarding the child’s birth, it was added that he was born on Wednesday at 10:27 at night in a hospital in the city of Miami, and also that he weighed 8 pounds 4 ounces.

Francisca announced the news of her pregnancy, along with her husband, Francesco Zampogna a few months ago, after rumors about the stork’s visit, but she did so in the middle of a difficult moment, as she also revealed that she had been infected with COVID.

“I found out a day after I had COVID, that I was pregnant, it was traumatic, because it had never happened to me in my life, it was the first time that I was pregnant. The feeling, more than happiness when I found out, was concern, what is going to happen? This is so small, I am going to lose it, “Francisca said in the morning of Univision.

Francisca’s mother, one of the most important people in the life of the former beauty queen, is also not happy with the arrival of her beautiful grandson.