Francisca Lachapel fought with her fiancé in quarantine: what else did the exreina reveal?

Francisca Lachapel is by far considered one of the most beloved celebrities in the world of Latin entertainment in the United States, due to her grace, simplicity and beauty.

And this Sunday the host of the television show Despierta América delighted her thousands of fans on Instagram, after publishing a beautiful photograph in which she boasted of her beloved mother and of herself when she was just a newborn.

In the snapshot, which in just a few hours achieved thousands of “likes” and tender comments towards the former beauty queen, Doña Divina Montera is observed, days after having given birth to today’s ex-Nuestra Belleza Latina.

The image was used by the ex-beauty queen to pay tribute to her mother, on the occasion of Mother’s Day, which was celebrated on Sunday, May 31, in the Dominican Republic.

“I congratulate all the beautiful mothers who follow me around here❤️❤️ And clearly mine, my cute mommy !! Thank you for your care, protection and unconditional love, “said Lachapel to accompany the photograph.

“I really want to see you and hug you, with the favor of God we can do it soon. I love you with all my heart”.

But beyond Francisca’s congratulatory message to her mother, what moved her followers was to see her in her first days of life and more than one believed that the television entertainer looks like a clone of Doña Divina in her younger years.

Although today the beautiful Dominican and her mother have an excellent relationship, last year, in an interview with Despierta América, the ex-queen confessed that in her childhood and adolescence she kept a resentment against her mother.

During the interview with Univisión, Francisca recalled the terrible moments she lived as an infant and the blows and humiliations that her mother endured from one of her partners.

“I tried in many moments to have her explain it to me. I used to say ‘Mommy, but why do we have to live with this man, why do we have to endure so much mistreatment. And my mom told me things that also marked me a lot. She said to me ‘when you have children you will understand, girl you are too young to talk about those things’ and for a long time I also kind of resented her a little because I couldn’t understand her, ”said the beautiful Dominican.

The former beauty queen added she chose to leave that in the past and forgive her in order to lead a life in peace.

“It was the only way for me to be able to keep going, forgiving her because she is the most important being in my life, she is what I adore most in my life,” Francisca concluded.

