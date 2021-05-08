Photos of Denisse Novoa from Exatlon as a baby

Telemundo EXATLON: The photo of Denisse Novoa as a child that touches everyone

Denisse Novoa constantly consents to the hundreds of thousands of faithful followers that she put into her pocket with her time at EXATLON, who despite her surprise expulsion, continue to dedicate love and much admiration to her.

And within the lengthy album of photographs that the high-performance athlete has shared with her fans, there is one particular photograph that keeps stealing the show.

It is a tender image, captured about 25 years ago, in which the “Pantera Novoa” is appreciated in its first months of life. The beautiful photo of Denisse baby, shows that from a very young age the Mexican was already an expert to pose for the camera.

The image in question was posted by Denisse herself on her Instagram account, and there she made fun of the way she looked for the photo, with a frown, but with her beautiful deep-looking eyes.

“Glance of ñé…. from day one 😏👶🏻 ”, was the comment with which the former EXATLON contestant accompanied the aforementioned photo, which ceaselessly touched the fans of the 26-year-old Veracruz woman. #FlashBackFriday #BabyMe #Mexico # Circa96 #Veracruz #Neverlikeedclothes ”.

In her message, Denisse Novoa also revealed that as a child she did not like to wear clothes.

In her photo album, there is another image worthy of collection, where the athlete appears already a little older, next to her brother, to whom she dedicated some beautiful words.

And rummaging through her photos, the cherry on the cake turned out to be this image, in which the athlete showed her before and after over the years, going from baby to woman, showing that despite the weather, the beach has always been his beloved site.

“Let the sand be your seat while the waves hit your feet🌴👣 #TransformationTuesday #alwaysOnTheBeach”, commented the Pantera Novoa about her beautiful image, which matched another of a baby where she only said: “Baby me”.

After his expulsion from the Telemundo show, the “Pantera” has shown his fans that he has taken refuge in his family and on walks through his beautiful Mexico, to leave behind the sadness caused by his surprise departure.

Denisse has shared several images from her post-EXATLON days, which show her calm, serene and above all, devoted to exercise, which is her great passion.

“Nothing better than being a tourist in your own country! … The more I travel within Mexico, the more its beauty surprises me 😍🇲🇽”, was one of the several messages that he has posted on his networks, where he has wanted to continue in constant communication with her audience, who keeps yelling at her that they miss her in the “fiercest competition” on the planet.

