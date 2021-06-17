Photos of 66 Disney Child Stars Then and Now

I was today years old when I learned what Lizzie McGuire’s little brother Matt looks like now (completely different, jump to slide 32) and no, I am not okay, thanks for asking. But truly, that’s just the tip of this Disney then-and-now iceberg, all 60+ slides of which have me quite literally screaming “FEEL OLD YET ???” at myself in the mirror. (Answer: Yes. I do. I feel old.)

It’s simply a fact that everyone from our favorite childhood shows has aged the hell up — and I don’t just mean Mickey Mouse Club A-listers like Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Ryan Gosling, and Justin Timberlake. I also mean randoms from Disney original movies you completely forgot existed — not to mention the likes of the Jonas Brothers, the cast of Hannah Montana, and everyone else from Lizzie McGuire. Basically, what I’m trying to say here is that Disney’s always iconic and sometimes questionable fleet of original TV shows and movies introduced tons of talent into Hollywood, and the time has come to check in on some of our old (literally, in most cases) faves.

Also, please be advised that there are some legit megastars on this list who you probably forgot began their careers on Disney. But yep, even the biggest celebs started out awkwardly standing there, waving a wand, and saying those iconic words, “Hi, I’m ___ and you’re watching Disney Channel!” Kay, let’s get to it while I apply some retinol to my forehead.