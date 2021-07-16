Photos: Neymar surprised his fans by donning blonde braids as a new look

Used to always giving something to talk about on social networks, Neymar surprised everyone with a new look in his hair to pass the football spite by losing the America Cup. She decided to put herself in the hands of some experts to show off some new blonde braids in the best rapper style.

Some time ago she had dreadlocks done and also painted her hair purple. Now he opted for braids that make his appearance look with a radical change.

The stylist house to receive it was @furinhodeouro, who published a reels of the Paris Saint-Germain star and then a photo with the two girls who made the new hairstyle possible.

“Overflowing with joy to have the opportunity to meet this ace and enlightened person that is Neymar Jr. Thank you for trusting in our work, it is even more elegant! Scoring on and off the pitch… He deserves all the blessings and success in the world! ”, Reads the post.

The process at the hairdresser took up to four hours for Neymar to fulfill his new personal whim. Will they be left to start the season in France?

