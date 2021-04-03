Photos: Neymar and Griezmann presented the new Puma ankle boots

The German brand Puma returned aggressive to the football market with the launch of the Spectra Football Pack range. For that he used his two great figures: Neymar and Antoine Griezmann.

The Brazilian Neymar was in charge of sharing the Future Z 1.1, studs in which orange stands out on the base white, and has the word FUTURE written in capital letters and in orange. The comments from the fans came immediately and the vast majority have been of satisfaction.

The Future Z 1.1 are added to Neymar’s collection at Puma, a brand that announced him as its star signing last year.

In the case of Griezmann, the French presented the Ultra 1.2. Similar boots, but with a wider range of colors, although white is still the base color.