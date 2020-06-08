Gravediggers and crematorium workers in Mexico struggle to keep pace as the country registers more and more deaths from coronavirus and at the same time some restrictions are gradually eased to contain the spread of the disease.

Workers at the San Lorenzo Tezonco municipal cemetery in eastern Mexico City said during interviews with The Associated Press that they have buried more bodies in recent weeks than they have ever seen before.

Antonio García said he currently digs 15-20 graves a day, and has buried more than 500 coronavirus victims.

His exhausted colleague, Melvin Sanuario, wipes dirt from his face. “In each of them we take more than an hour,” he said.

The job is physically and emotionally draining, and workers are constantly afraid of infection. It gets even worse when they have to wear anti-pollution white plastic suits that seal in heat and sweat when coffins come down and cover graves.

“Between the heat and the earth that suffocate us … We buried the coffins still afraid of contagion. We have family to protect, ”said García.

“It is an unrecognized work of the pantheon,” he added. “On the contrary, we receive mistreatment, we are the forgotten, the anonymous heroes. The last link in this pandemic. “

As the two speak, a float arrives with another victim of COVID-19. They are easy to tell because the coffins are wrapped in clear plastic and are brought to a special section of the cemetery for coronavirus burials.

The workers themselves carry the coffins, a job that mourners could do in the past. But under the special rules to contain the spread of the pandemic, only two family members are allowed to accompany the coffin to the grave.

Burials are no longer as they were before; now they last only about 15 minutes.

There are no bands, music, or crying; only the unusual silence, the noise of the blades hitting the dry earth, which is lifted by the wind.