PHOTOS: María León shows off her figure in a fitted outfit Hot!

Mary lion, an actress, dancer and mexican singer, surprised his 1.7 million followers in Instagram with a hot photo shoot. Being three images that framed each of its well-proportioned attributes and gave it a high number of reactions.

María León shows off her fitness figure

Being a professional dancer, the Sergeant Leon took over Instagram for several hours by showing off his Sunday of quarantine by Coronavirus (COVID-19) and reminded his most loyal supporters of how he copes with isolation. Here she wore a short blouse with a plunging neckline, a black plaid shawl (almost transparent) and pants of the same color.

The publication got more than 48,668 likes within a few hours of sharing it on Instagram. He received a lot of comments (some a bit risque) praising his undoubted attractiveness and especially how beautiful he looks with his dark hair. Remembering that in the middle of quarantine he left behind his red tint, with which he fell in love in “Chicago the Musical”.

“Only you make me doubt my sexual orientation”

“I love you”

“I love how you have the color black”

The Mexican singer in quarantine

For the interpreter of “Perro Amor” this time of isolation and turned into the opportunity to work on her music. Especially joining several collaborations with other artists and his most recent work was with the Brazilian singer Wanessa Camargo. Both carried the song “Inquebrantable” in its Portuguese-Spanish version titled “Inquebrável”.

A song that has already exceeded 120,000 views, in just over 2 weeks on YouTube. The interesting thing about this music video is that the fans of both singers were delighted with their work and commented that they wanted to see more collaborations in the future. The MV also has 9 thousand likes and the views continue to increase.

María León talks about “Inquebrável”

The voice was recorded a year ago, but the video clip due to the singers’ busy schedules was delayed. Finally in May 2020 they decided to make a home production and María León completed her scenes from her residence; the final results showed great chemistry among the artists.

“They are perfect as they are … to be unbreakable is to build yourself in a better version”

It may interest you: María León exhibits her toned abdomen and choreography of “Perro Amor”

In addition to her musical collaborations, the Mexican actress we saw in “Guerra de ídolos” did not stop exercising, dancing pole dance and practicing her dance choreography for her future concert Unquebrantable Tour; same that was rescheduled to a new date in late October, after suspending it on March 21.

