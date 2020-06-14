Photos Lizbeth Rodríguez as Jane de Tarzán, but with little clothing | Instagram

Lizbeth Rodríguez has really shocked her followers with a couple of photographs in which she looks like a whole Jane for his Tarzan in the jungle, but very much in his style.

The beautiful ex-girl Badabun published on Instagram the images in which he can be seen in a small black bikini that exposes all his prominent curves with which he left everyone impressed, I would love Jane!

The youtuber posed as flirtatious for her followers in a landscape that takes us back to the jungle and with a fresh look.

It may interest you: Video Lizbeth Rodríguez shares what she does with people she dislikes

Lizbeth has declared herself a fan of food and good eating, so she wrote a fun description alongside the images, before many start to criticize her for her curves, which really look really spectacular.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

Check out Lizbeth’s spectacular images here.

Hello! It’s me … you chubby Comment on all the foods you find

Read also: Photos Lizbeth Rodríguez almost exposed her chest in front of her boyfriend

Liz’s Instagram post is over 12 hours old and has earned over 300,000 likes on the famous social network; in addition to many comments highlighting its beauty.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

The youtuber looks jovial and beautiful since she has boasted on her social networks that she is very in love with her current partner Esteban Villa Gomez, who also has an excellent relationship with Lizbeth’s son.