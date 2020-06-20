Photos Kylie Jenner with blouse or mini dress, it is not clear, but it teaches more | Instagram

Kylie Jenner surprised with her first cover for Vogue next to her beautiful daughter Stormi, but not only that has given something to talk about, but also her outfit that does not hide much.

The businesswoman shared a couple more photos of the session that was taken for the famous publication, where she can be seen wearing an outfit that is difficult to classify as mini dress or blouse color blue.

The beautiful Kylie looks really spectacular posing with the garment that is so short that it shows a lot of the famous one.

Definitely Jenner’s legs become the protagonists of the images where she can be seen really spectacular.

Kylie was recently in the headlines but not for a pleasant news, as she was accused of lying about her fortune.

Forbes he had announced her as the richest self-made young woman; However, the publication later assured that Kris Jenner and her daughter manipulated the numbers to receive said distinction.

After the facts, Kylie showed her indignation and they assure she stopped talking to her mother after accusing her of the facts.