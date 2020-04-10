Photos Kimberly Loaiza shows off her rearguard from home for Instagram | Instagram

The beautiful youtuber Kimberly Loaiza has delighted all her cuties with three photographs from home where she presumes her pronounced rear guard.

Kim can be seen in the images that she shared on her official instagram account with a sports outfit that favors her a lot and allows her to see her beautiful situation and highlight its rear in the first photograph.

The celebrity has had a lot of content on social networks in recent days, she is taking advantage of time with her closest partner, family and friends, being in quarantine and sharing aspects of her life with her followers.

It may interest you: Video Kimberly Loaiza asks Juan de Dios Pantoja for a divorce in Tiktok

Recently, Loaiza was questioned about whether she had undergone any cosmetic procedure on her body, something she flatly denied.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

According to La Lindura Mayor, there are many accusations that in Colombia he underwent surgery to improve his body; However, he appreciated the comments as it means he looks much better, Kim shared.

Read also: Video Kimberly Loaiza does not support quarantine, it explodes in full Tiktok

The truth is that La Lindura Mayor looks really beautiful and does not hesitate to show off its silhouette with the outfits that delight its followers on social networks.

Kim has become in just three months a true star of Tiktok with more than 9 million followers, something that a couple of days ago he celebrated with a video in the application.

.