04.21.2021 – 01: 50h

The jury’s decision to convict former police officer Derek Chauvin of all the charges he faced in the death of George Floyd was greeted with joy and relief in the United States, and especially in Minneapolis, the city where Floyd died in May. of 2020, suffocated by Chauvin.

EFE / 20MINUTES

