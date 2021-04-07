(Photos) Jon Jones already looks like a heavyweight ahead of his 265-pound debut

By Edwin Pérez – After defeating Dominick Reyes by unanimous decision at UFC 247 in February 2020, Jon Jones announced that he was vacating the light heavyweight belt as he wanted to dedicate himself 100 percent to preparing for his long-awaited debut at the heavyweight category.

The original plan was for Jones to debut at 265 pounds, with a starting shot against the winner of Francis Ngannou vs. Stipe Miocic at UFC 260. Francis knocked out Stipe, became a heavyweight champion, and speculation immediately began that his first title defense would be against Jones.

However, Ngannou vs. Jones is apparently not in the Octagon company’s plans, as negotiations between Jones and the UFC are not on the right track. Jones wants more than $ 10 million to meet Ngannou, But the UFC is unwilling to pay such a price. It was even reported that the Ultimate Fighting Championship offered Ngannou a rematch with Derrick Lewis.

In spite of everything, Jones continues to exercise to gain weight in the right way, and thus be competitive in the heavyweight division. Jones himself shared some photos via Instagram, where you can see all the size he has gained:

Jones: “Don’t count the days, make the days count.”

