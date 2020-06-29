Photos Jennifer López shows off her voluptuous rearguard in leggings | Reform

The beautiful Jennifer López consented to her followers commune selfie as few times, this time boasting her imposing rearguard on social networks.

The actress shared a photograph on social networks, apparently taken in front of a mirror, in which she stood on her back to give a best angle of its attribute.

JLo was dressed quite sporty with a two-piece outfit, a top and fitted leggings that make her look more than spectacular.

The Bronx Diva has always been characterized as a disciplined woman in training and the results are more than visible.

Currently everyone is wondering what will happen to their wedding, since it is an event of the most expected and has been postponed before the current quarantine.

Everything seems to indicate that it will not be very soon that JLo and Alex Rodríguez join their lives in marriage; However, on social networks they share that they already share a lot of them.

Despite the fact that some seers do not augur a good future for this marriage, it seems that the couple is more than happy and in love.